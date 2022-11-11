Tune into The Circle Live! Motza’ei Shabbos, November 12

If you’ve been living under a rock… first of all, can I offer you a pillow?Comfortable? Great!

I’m here to tell you about the once-in-a-lifetime, absolutely unmissable, shout-it-from-the-rooftops

Circle Live! Event.

Come one, come all to the greatest bash of all!!

Not a subscriber? Not a problem! The Circle Live! Event is open to everyone — free of charge!

When you’re done dancing a jig, grab a pen and write down the deets: Call in at 7:30 PM (EST) on Motza’ei Shabbos, November 12. (Call-in numbers are listed at the bottom of this page.)

Alongside thousands of kids worldwide, join as we celebrate 300 issues of The Circle’s cover-to-cover awesomeness and the launch of The Loop, an off-the-charts incredible audio world of laughter and learning beyond your wildest dreams.

Here’s a peek into the two-hour Circle Live! Event program:

Participate in the original interactive game show, “Are You a Circle Champion?” hosted by game show host extraordinaire Boruch Perlowitz!

Split your sides as you listen to a rip-roaringly hilarious story by master storytellers Shimmy Shtauber, Rabbi Yoel Ferber, and Meir Ben-Dayan!

Pose YOUR political questions in a live Q&A hosted by special guests Donald J. Trump and Presidents Joe Biden and Moe Robbins!

Discover Super-Agent Gizmo’s personal backstory in a never-heard-before reveal!

Get to know Loop mascot Sir Conference along with some of your favorite Circle characters!

Jaw-dropping instant prizes — the stuff of kids’ dreams — will be raffled off during the event:

Think a year’s supply of Shabbos party, e-bikes, e-scooters, Segways, dirt bikes, full-size trampolines, waterslides, a complete carnival package, a minute in a toy store to fill your cart… and much more! Plus, all pre-subscribers to The Loop will get a chance to win a family vacation to anywhere in the United States OR a $250 toy store gift card — for each family member! Drawing at The Circle Live!

Winners will be called on-air and their gifts immediately shipped to them.

I can’t wait to meet you there!

To join the Circle Live! Event, call 848-777-8888/ 571-360-3300 / 631-430-3300 / 774-399-3300 / 848-214-3300 / 240-635-3300

To subscribe to The Circle, call, WA, text 732.592.5437, email [email protected] or visit www.circmag.com.

To subscribe to The Loop, call, WA, text 848-777-8888, email [email protected], or visit www.circmag.com.