Why Donate to Rachel’s Place Campaign?

At Rachel’s Place, we recognize- and celebrate- that every individual has her own needs, strengths, and dreams. That’s why we provide such a broad range of services and initiatives. The generosity of Rachel Place donors and volunteers allows us to continue to enrich the lives of women in any way we can.

Ongoing Projects:

New! Chachmos Nashim

Special Torah Classes for girls 17+ targeting the special needs community.

Rachel’s Place (Imeinu)

State-certified, city-run transitional independent living program for runaway and homeless girls ages 16-21.

Rachel’s Place II

Step-down residence for girls ages 21+ who have aged out of Imeinu.

Rachel’s Place Productions-

aka; THE PLAY!

Chachmos Nashim West

Women’s Learning Seminar.

Women in Tanach

Book based on the lectures of Rebbetzin Leah Kohn, RP affiliate.

HaKivun

Hashkofa curriculum created by Rebbetzin Leah Kohn, adapted by RP for the adult population.

Chumash Classes

Designed by and under the auspices of Rebbetzin Leah Kohn, adapted by RP for the adult population.

Support Rachel’s Place!

My Place. My Pace.

$300,000 Goal!

Help Support Rachel’s Place Today!