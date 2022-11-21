Gparency Embarks on a Hiring Spree!

Premier CRE Technology Platform Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary and recent

Launch of Digital Marketplace with Staffing Search for 100 Part-time Sales Coordinators

NEW YORK (November 21, 2022) – GPARENCY, a national commercial real estate proptech platform providing competitive tools for finding and financing transactions, is celebrating its first anniversary by expanding its sales force with a minimum of 100 part-time sales coordinators by the first quarter of 2023! The newly created positions offer flexible hours, the ability to work 100 percent remotely, and a guarantee of an annual salary of $50,000, with stock options.

Having recently launched its free Digital Marketplace directory in October, GPARENCY has already accrued on- and off-market listings for more than 20,000 properties, worth approximately $50 billion. Moreover, the firm has been actively growing its directory by more than 2,500 new listings per month, which are updated regularly.





“We have expanded at a rate much faster than ever anticipated a year ago,” points out Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and CEO of GPARENCY. “Given the challenges of today’s workforce, we are offering tangible incentives for motivated people who need flexible hours and want to earn significant income working on a part-time basis. It is an ideal situation for college students, work-from-home parents, retirees who want to add to their savings, and anyone with the discipline and drive to learn and grow!”

All of the new sales coordinators will receive complimentary training webinars, sales materials, and industry leads. The program additionally includes such tools as a proprietary digital directory, aka Digital Marketplace, and round-the-clock access to experienced sales managers for consultations and guidance. The part-time sales positions entail a maximum commitment of 20 hours of telephone outreach weekly.

More information about applying for the part-time sales coordinator positions is available at gparencyhiring.com

