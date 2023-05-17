Join Yeshiva of Belle Harbor as they Break Ground for their NEW Yeshiva Building in Pomona, NY

Sponsored Content





Mercaz Hatorah of Belle Harbor

Growing On The Inside.

Building On The Outside.

Yeshiva of Belle Harbor has experienced unprecedented aliyah in its Mesivta and Beis Medrash, as the choshuve bochurim are reaching greater heights in their limud haTorah and avodas Hashem.

What’s taking place inside is being reflected on the outside: The yeshiva is breaking ground to begin construction for a state-of-the-art campus – the future home of the yeshiva – in Pomona, NY.

Join us for the Groundbreaking Event..

Sunday, Rosh Chodesh Sivan

May, 21 2023 at 12:30pm

33 Gessner Terrace, Pomona, NY 10970