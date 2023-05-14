Friendship Circle Presents: Avraham Fried in Concert!

Sponsored Content





Friendship Circle of Bergen County is proud to present

A musical evening with Avraham Fried.

You are invited to join Friendship Circle of Bergen County

Sunday May 28th

7:30 PM at the BergenPaC

Englewood, NJ

For an evening of song with Avraham Fried and Guest Simcha Leiner.

Celebrating 40 years of music and meaning

Musical Director Yuval Stupel

Concert Chairman Joey Bodner

Tickets are available NOW!

VIP Tickets with Lounge Access

Family and Separate Seating Available

Sponsorship Packages available