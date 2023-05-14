Friendship Circle Presents: Avraham Fried in Concert!

Friendship Circle of Bergen County is proud to present
A musical evening with Avraham Fried.
You are invited to join Friendship Circle of Bergen County
Sunday May 28th
7:30 PM at the BergenPaC
Englewood, NJ
For an evening of song with Avraham Fried and Guest Simcha Leiner.
Celebrating 40 years of music and meaning
Musical Director Yuval Stupel
Concert Chairman Joey Bodner
Tickets are available NOW!
VIP Tickets with Lounge Access
Family and Separate Seating Available
Sponsorship Packages available