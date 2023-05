Win 6 free trips to Israel!

Enter the Oorah Auction TODAY and you’ll get automatically entered into 6 bonus raffles to win a ticket to Israel!

Raffles will be drawn today throughout the day, May 16th, from 10 am-10 pm. The earlier you donate, the more chances you have to win!

This is a deadline you don’t want to miss! Enter NOW at oorahauction.org or by calling 1877.7.AUCTION.