BDE: R’ Mendi Steinmetz Z”l

Sponsored Content





The story may unfortunately seem brief and unremarkable, but it holds a great deal of significance, and only YOU can make the ending of it somewhat better!

Meet R’ Mendi Steinmetz Z”l, a beloved resident of Antwerp who was highly esteemed in his community. A while ago he was diagnosed with cancer. He put up a brave fight and traveled abroad to seek the best medical treatment, but unfortunately, he eventually passed away, leaving behind a shattered widow and five young orphans, who sat Shivah in the usually uplifted “Pre Pesach” days.

Mendy, as he was affectionately known, was a hardworking and honest man, a true “Ehrliche Yid” who worked tirelessly to provide for his family. His loss has left his widow and children without a breadwinner, and they are struggling to make ends meet.

We cannot begin to comprehend the ways of Hashem, but we do know that R’ Mendy was a pure and precious Korban, and his refined behavior is something we can all aspire to. In our collective spirit of compassion, we must come together to help his broken family. With your generous donations, we aim to raise a sum that will go directly to his widow and children, overseen by a group of dedicated friends.

Every contribution is essential in ensuring that the Steinmetz children are taken care of, as they face a future without their unforgettable father. Let us provide them with the peace of mind that their expenses are fully covered.

Let’s do our part in saving the future of such a pure, innocent family. If we work together to help this family, we can be sure that Hashem will help us put an end to the unending stream of tragedy and pain that we got used to. Let us remember that Hashem has promised to bring joy to those who bring gladness to others.

In these challenging times, we are all in need of such a guarantee. And together, we will earn this guarantee!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!





