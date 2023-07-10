“I’m Scared I Won’t Wake Up Tomorrow Morning” – The Fight for 13-Year-Old Tovi’s Life

Sponsored Content





About a year and a half ago, Tovi began experiencing excruciating pain in her legs, rendering her unable to walk. Subsequently, the pain extended to her abdomen, and she experienced rapid weight loss. After consulting numerous doctors worldwide, young Tovi was diagnosed with an uncommon neurological disorder that induces perilous paralysis throughout the entire body. “Suddenly at the age of 12, I realized that tomorrow my heart will stop and I won’t get up in the morning. Terrible fear” Tovi’s heartbreaking story

“We were a normal family. We tried to survive every month, until one night we were awakened by her agonizing screams,” Tovi’s father recalls. “The screams were unbearable. Tovi couldn’t sleep, and as soon as we realized she couldn’t mobilize her legs, we understood something horrible was happening.”

Initially, Tovi underwent numerous tests with doctors who were unable to ascertain the underlying cause of her deteriorating condition. “At a subsequent stage, her stomach simply fell silent, her body could not digest food properly. I saw my daughter losing weight and looking pale and scared. It was then that I realized that if we didn’t take action, we would lose her.”

Following Rabbi Phirer’s advice, Tovi was transported to a prominent medical facility in Chicago, where she was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening neurological disorder. “I underwent dozens of surgeries. With each surgery I was afraid I won’t come out of it alive,” says brave Tovi.”What keeps me motivated is the longing for the Tovi I used to be. I so long to live, I want to go back to school and to my friends, and I want to get well. I don’t want to die.”

Due to Tovi’s critical condition, doctors recommended a major and exceedingly costly surgical procedure, which her parents could not afford. As a result, they set up a crowdfunding campaign to save her life.

“I know there are many more cases, but I’m not just another girl. I’m Tovi. I want to grow up. I want to live and to reunite with my family. I refuse to die at 13. Please, every donation you make is the success of my life, my future and the family I will build it will all be in your merit. Please don’t ignore it.”

