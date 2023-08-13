Mordechai Shapiro ★ Ohel Sarala ★ Future Care Team Up For Epic Video Click To Watch





An army of Yidden – both single and married – are waiting.

Some for a zivug, others for a child. They are waiting and proclaiming, unanimously, Umibaladecha!

There is no one but You, Hashem, our Father, our King.

We do our hishtadlus, but our belief lies in You.

As one, Bonei Olam’s Ohel Sarala and Vzakeini participants tap into the unparalleled strength of tefila – davening to the only One who has the power to bring the miracles we seek .

Umibaladecha! Hashem, we don’t have another Father.

JOIN OF OF BONEI OLAM’S GLOBAL TEFILA PROJECTS

Ohel Sarala: Connecting singles in Shiduchim and couples struggling with infertility to daven that each one should see their Yeshuah. OhelSarala.Org

Vzakeini: A word wide initiative where over 50,000 women donate $1 at candle lighting each week, covering infertility treatments for 2 couples, and davening for their success BoneiOlam.Org/Vzakeini