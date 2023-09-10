Moshe Mendlowitz Ft. Naftali Kempeh In A Moving Duet “Ma Enosh”

Sponsored Content





Dovid HaMelech looks to the heavens and exclaims, “When I see Your heavens, the work of Your hands, the moon and the stars which You have set there, I am then confounded, what is Man that You should mention him, or consider him of any worth?! Yet by infusing him with a neshamah, You created him only a tad lower than the heavenly angels, and You crowned him with majesty and glory.

The Gemara in Shabbos explains this passuk in the following manner: מה אנוש כי תזכרנו… Although Man is nothing when compared to angels, ותחסרהו מעט מאלקים…., by giving him the Torah, thereby crowning him with glory, he is able to surpass the level of even the heavenly angels.

Credits:

Composed by: Moshe Mendlowitz

Performed by: Naftali Kempeh & Moshe Mendlowitz

Produced by: Yossi Tyberg

Arranged by: Eli Klein and Yitzy Berry

Filmed by: Rivkin Media and Psachya Skaist Films

Stream/Buy Ma Enosh Here: https://album.link/cggnhqzx2bbmj