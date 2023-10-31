Why Is The Agudah Relief Fund Different?





Their lives have been upended.

That’s the reality for thousands of families from the north and south of Eretz Yisroel right now. In one life-shattering day, they went from settled families to wandering, aching evacuees – people who lost their homes and their incomes and were suddenly searching for a place to live and food for their next meal. As their daily lives were ripped from beneath their feet and their neighborhoods transformed into war zones, these displaced families, our brothers who are refugees in their own country, are struggling with basics.

Basics, as in a place to live, a home for their families, cooking utensils and food and toys for their children. Basics, as in shabbos necessities, Sefarim, and tefillin. Basics, as in funds to cover day-to-day expenses. Their familiar belongings have been left behind and they cannot just return home to get what they need. Amidst the chaos and with no idea how long they’d be gone, these families fled without basic and necessary items.

The days and weeks are passing and the struggle is rising. We must help our brothers! Since Simchas Torah, we all wonder, where are the thousands of displaced families living? Where and what they are eating, or how they are providing for their children?

The answers aren’t easy to hear. Some of them are in rented apartments that must be paid for, others are being put up in hotels and hostels and are eating in public soup kitchens. They need funds to cover their expenses, and we must come together as one to patch the gaping holes in their lives.

While we cannot return them to their homes, we can wrap them in the comforting embrace of a nation that cares. We can provide for their needs, and give them the necessary funds to live their lives and support their families.

Agudas Yisroel is heeding the call of the Gedolim. Backed by the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, we have launched a fund to help displaced Yidden. Your donation will directly help thousands of families with day-to-day expenses, and will unite Klal Yisroel during this difficult time.

Please help Agudas Yisroel help those who have nowhere else to turn!

