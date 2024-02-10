42 Pine: Redefining Kosher Luxury in Miami Beach

With an exquisite blend of modernity and practicality, 42 Pine is ushering in a reality of luxury living in South Florida where opulence meets convenience without compromise to religious needs and sensitivities.

Rising above the azure paradise in the heart of Miami Beach’s most desirable residential neighborhoods, 42 Pine is not just a residence but a lifestyle for the discerning palate, where exclusivity and comfort offer an experience of bliss and invigoration like no other.

With 51 residences spread across the majestic structure designed by world-renowned architects and designers, 42 Pine is a symphony of excellence and bespoke luxury for every taste and style, beckoning you to call it home.

Delight in the Details

At 42 Pine, each residence is crafted with unparalleled attention to detail and amenities that exceed even the most discriminating appetites for boutique living. Thoughtfully combining modern sophistication and style with age-old practicality, each unique residence offers a seamless symphony of elegance and functionality, marking a novel emergence in sought-after Miami Beach.

Its glistening rooftop pool, amenity deck and soft-lit lounge offer breathtaking 360-degree views of waves lapping pristine shores far below and the shimmering lights and mellifluous sounds of the tropical idyll that is Miami Beach.

A state-of-the-art Fitness Center is available for all residents, offering smart cardio and weight-strengthening equipment, complimentary towel and water services as well as direct access to an outdoor terrace ideal for yoga and self-stretching.

A children’s game room provides unlimited fun for the entire family, while the Club Room allows you to entertain groups of guests in elegant style and the Media Lounge offers an ideal escape and entertainment for residents of all ages.

The residences themselves boast matchless attention to detail. Be it the custom Italian wood cabinets in its marble-graced kosher kitchens, or their state-of-the-art appliances and spa-like bathrooms, every aspect has been crafted with the ultimate precision and care.

Taking your religious needs into full account, the building also features a vibrant communal space, offering its residents a center for study and solitude, rejuvenating both the mind and spirit. The elevators are outfitted with rabbinically-approbated Shabbos-mode functionality, including a hechsher from a highly respected rav, and residences feature a porch that perfectly accommodates a Sukkah.

When it comes to your comfort and religious values, you don’t compromise – and neither do we.

Coastal Paradise at Your Doorstep

Location is paramount, and 42 Pine enjoys the privilege of being situated in the vivacious core of Miami Beach. Situated just steps away from pristine golden beaches, everything you desire is just a stroll away – from the sun-kissed beaches to the bustling restaurants, attractions, and religious sites Miami Beach is famed for. You’re not just buying a condo; you’re gaining access to a lifestyle that’s vibrant, diverse, and exhilarating.

Complimentary luxury shuttle service is currently available for all prospective buyers, and we encourage you to utilize it to experience the unrivaled attractions and possibilities of the aesthetically stunning Miami Beach, Surfside and Bay Harbor neighborhoods. And for those eager to see 42 Pine firsthand, we offer personalized hard-hat tours of the building. It’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in its luxury and elegance, to feel the ambiance and envision your future in this extraordinary community.

42 Pine is not just a place to live; it’s a realm where dreams take shape, where luxury meets convenience, and where every day is a celebration of the finer things in life. It’s an invitation to be part of an exclusive community that values luxury, quality, and your heritage.

Welcome to 42 Pine – where kosher luxury living awaits.