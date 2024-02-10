Join the PCS Masters of Accounting program with options!

Option #1 Israel evening Program

PCS/ FDU Accounting Course Open House Monday, February 12th at 8:00 PM Israel Time (1pm EST)

Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results?

Receive your Masters Degree in Accounting from FDU, a degree from a top rated college, with a 98% US placement rate.

Graduates have been placed in top national firms as controllers and CFOs in local companies.

Receive a stable, lucrative parnassah, with high-paying, part-time opportunities.

Program ranked as:

Best Masters in Accounting (Eduniversal 2023)

Best American Colleges (Forbes 2023)

Virtual Open House:

Monday, February 12, 8:00 PM Israel time, 1:00 PM EST

To join remotely email: [email protected] for login information.

PCS Placement Advantage:

– 7 placement directors to help graduates find jobs

– Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

– PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

For more information contact:

Women: Tova Sapirman at (732) 367-1500 or email [email protected]

Men: Sara Lefkowitz at (732) 905 9700 x 665 or [email protected]