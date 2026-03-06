Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MUST WATCH: Israeli Fighter Pilots Wish Good Shabbos From While Bombing Iran

The Israeli Air Force on Friday published footage from inside the cockpit of IAF fighter jets flying over Iran wishing their compatriots back home a good Shabbos.

“We, the pilots and navigators of the Israeli Air Force, are currently flying in formation over the skies of Tehran, on our way to strike targets of historical consequence,” a pilot says in the footage.

“We are in a campaign whose objective is to eliminate an existential threat to our state,” the pilot continues. “We will reach anywhere, any enemy, for our country, and for the security of our families. We will continue fighting as long as required, around the clock, and we feel your support at all times.

“We wish you, the citizens of Israel, a safe and quiet Shabbat. We will meet again at home.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BDE: Kalushiner Rebbe Of Cedarhurst, HaRav Dovid Spiegal Zt”l, Passes Away After Illness

BDE: R’ Mordechai Levi Z”L, Longtime Fixture At The Kosel, Passes Away

Israel Preparing To Reopen Airspace For Limited Departures

Report: Russia Supplying Iran With Intelligence on U.S. Military Positions in Middle East

TRAGIC UPDATE: Investigation Finds Most Victims of Beit Shemesh Missile Strike Were Outside Shelter

British Police Arrest 4 Iranian Spies Accused of Targeting London’s Jewish Community

Israel Pounds Hezbollah With Over 500 Strikes as Hundreds of Thousands Flee Southern Lebanon

Israel Destroys Khamenei’s Underground War Bunker in Massive Airstrike on Tehran Leadership Complex

Missile Fire From Iran Drops Sharply, Down From 90 Per Day To 20

MAJOR SHIFT: US And Venezuela Reestablishing Diplomatic Relations After Maduro’s Ouster