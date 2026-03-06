MUST WATCH: Israeli Fighter Pilots Wish Good Shabbos From While Bombing Iran

The Israeli Air Force on Friday published footage from inside the cockpit of IAF fighter jets flying over Iran wishing their compatriots back home a good Shabbos.

“We, the pilots and navigators of the Israeli Air Force, are currently flying in formation over the skies of Tehran, on our way to strike targets of historical consequence,” a pilot says in the footage.

“We are in a campaign whose objective is to eliminate an existential threat to our state,” the pilot continues. “We will reach anywhere, any enemy, for our country, and for the security of our families. We will continue fighting as long as required, around the clock, and we feel your support at all times.

“We wish you, the citizens of Israel, a safe and quiet Shabbat. We will meet again at home.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)