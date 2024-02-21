Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ending Tonight! Help the Yeshiva in Saint Louis (MTI) Raise $1 Million!

Communicated Content

GADLUS
Realizing our Greatness. Reaching Higher.

Click here to help MTI reach their goal of $1,000,000!

Please invest in growth and gadlus by giving generously, enabling our talmidim to Realize their Greatness & Reach Higher on their path to GADLUS!

With a student body from more than 40 cities across the United States, MTI serves as a preeminent
Mesivta and Bais Medrash
that educates and empowers our young men to

Realize their Greatness & Reach Higher as they ascend great
heights on their path to GADLUS HA’ADAM!
מי יעלה בהר השם! 

Click here to help MTI in this ambitious campaign!

Missouri Torah Institute is raising $1,000,000, with every dollar donated TRIPLED by generous matchers!
from our amazingly supportive group of
friends, family and supporters across the country.
(That’s you!)
Every dollar you donate is more than money.
Every dollar you donate enables us to realize our GADLUS HA’ADAM.
The constant striving for the greatness every person possesses!

On behalf of the Missouri Torah Institute family,
we thank our greatest partner – YOU! –
for participating in our campaign and
Nurturing GADLUS in each one of our wonderful talmidim as they
Ascend toward Greatness & Reach Higher!
In the merit of developing GADLUS, may Hashem bless you and your family to ascend the heights to your own greatness and to reach higher to achieve GADLUS!

THANK YOU FOR GIVING HERE!




