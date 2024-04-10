Onward Living: A Unique Approach to Overcoming Life’s Challenges



Recognizing the need for a program that goes beyond traditional approaches to addiction and mental health treatment, *Onward Living* introduces a solution that emphasizes integration back into life and a model for lasting recovery for those struggling with mental health, trauma, and addiction.

Founder and CEO, Moshe A. Yachnes, LCSW CSAT, shares, “It’s presumptuous to assume that individuals who struggle for years will discover long term sobriety and stability in just 30 days. Witnessing the repeated cycle of relapse post-treatment, we realized the need for a new model—one that blends a structured residential program while integrating a comprehensive outpatient therapeutic design. This formula empowers the individual psychologically and stabilizes them behaviorally”.

At Onward Living, through combining clinical treatment and support with immersive real-world experiences, participants learn to confront triggers head-on and implement newfound coping mechanisms in real-time situations, all while being provided continual support from staff and camaraderie from fellow peers.

Vice President of Clinical Development, Devora Shabtai LCSW, PhD(c) explains “Onward Living is not only a treatment program, it is an entire philosophy to healing. Our program design involves individual and group therapeutic services for addressing ongoing core struggles. Our vocational coaching program where Residents learn how to obtain and maintain employment. In addition, we have evening fellowship and therapeutic activities in our Onward Sober Living Residence. These different aspects of the program combine to make one singular clinical intervention for building healthy relationships with self and others, learning accountability and structure, and finding purpose and meaning… the building blocks for stable, sober, meaningful living.”

“What ties everything together is the wrap-around oversight and communication across the board,” says Aryeh Garbacz, Executive Director. Our Residents have autonomy during the day and learn to navigate real-time workplace stress and interpersonal conflicts. There is communication with employers throughout the day along with thorough transfer of information to our evening staff creating a “24/7” infrastructure. As Moshe Yachnes explains, “The interplay of therapeutic support and self-autonomy is the key to helping individuals re-establish themselves, identify purpose, learn to manage real life triggers, and discover happiness. Our strategic hybrid approach sets a foundation for long term sustainable recovery”.

What sets Onward Living apart is its culturally sensitive approach. With a staff that understands the nuances and specific needs of the orthodox community, and a program individually tailored to address the unique challenges faced by individuals within it, participants find themselves in a supportive environment conducive to their recovery journey. As recently stated, “Their results speak for themselves, with a thriving alumni community made up of 7 years of beautiful success stories, and Jewish men who have learned how to move their lives Onward.”