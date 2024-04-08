Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
How Will Pesach in Israel Be Celebrated This Year?

POWERFUL BRACHA: HaRav Asher Weiss shlit”a, a world-renowned Rosh Kollel, Posek and Av Beis Din gives a powerful bracha from the depth of his heart for all those who donate to the Pesach campaign for poor families in Israel: “Hashem should fulfill what your heart desires for the good” CLICK HERE TO HELP.

Pesach is fast approaching!  Please, hear the cry of your brothers and sisters in Israel and send financial help! 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Every donation to this cause will bring you countless zechusim and mitzvahs, for it will reach all of these cases. Give as much as you can, so that when the gabboim knock on the doors of these homes and give them an envelope full of hope and comfort, full of smiles, Hashem will remember you and your needs with a smile.

May Hashem bless all those who give Tzedakah with many berochos and yeshuos. Tizku lmitzvot.

$180 is the suggested donation.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE




