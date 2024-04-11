Are You Ok Earning 13% Less? — Real Story Inside: From Yeshiva to CFO

Meet Zisha Blumenfrucht

As a young man fresh out of Yeshiva, Zisha decided to join the PCS Master’s in Accounting program.

Where did this lead him?

After finishing the program, studying for and passing all 4 parts of the CPA exam, he landed a job at Deloitte, one of the top four accounting firms in the world.

His experience in this firm then led him to his next position as a CFO of an investment office in the real estate and insurance world and ultimately landing in his current position as CFO of Future Care.

Here’s what Zisha has to say:

“While working in the corporate world, I often fall back on the training received at PCS. The variety of courses offered throughout the accounting track provide us with the necessary tools needed to work alongside executives from both Fortune 500 companies and corporate companies and to really succeed in our roles and careers.”

Today, Zisha says he has “a tremendous amount of appreciation” toward PCS, and that he is witness to the number of PCS graduates in prominent positions in the accounting field, earning respectable salaries.

