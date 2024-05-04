Watch: Inside ArtScroll 5:12: Rabbi Feivel Mashinsky – Remembering The Klausenburger Rebbe Zt”l

Today, Rabbi Feivel Mashinsky is the director of Kupath Ezrah of Rockland County. Decades ago, the longtime Monsey resident was a talmid of the Klausenberger Rebbe zt”l, and the interactions that he had with the rebbe forever changed his life. Rabbi Mashinsky merited a close connection to the rebbe, including writing his shiurim and shmuessen. In this Inside ArtScroll interview, Rabbi Mashinsky, with his special chein and eloquence, and with remarkable recall, takes us back to a different time and a different world, to those years when he merited basking in the greatness of the Klausenberger Rebbe, providing a glimpse into the remarkable life depicted in the new ArtScroll biography.

