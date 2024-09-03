Have You Always Wanted to Get Smicha? This Is The Program For You

Looking for a structured program that will give you the tools and resources you need to get Smicha? Hilchos Shabbos? Dayanus? Chuppah v’Kiddushin? Join Machon Smicha, the premier halachah institute serving the English-speaking Torah community.

Machon Smicha is a unique, online, halacha-learning program that makes learning, getting tested and receiving smicha possible. We offer rigorous and structured learning programs in halachah across a broad spectrum of topics, which enables learners to grow and succeed in their Torah learning, from the novice to the scholar.





Be empowered to learn Shulchan Aruch like never before, from the Mishnah and Gemara all the way to contemporary Poskim and Minhagim.

Our programs include:





Smicha: Achieve your dream of finally receiving smicha in a program that will empower you to succeed,

Shabbos: Learn and master Hilchos Shabbos, from the original sources down to their practical application

Chuppah v’Kiddushin: Become proficient in the halachos of weddings and marriage, and become equipped to be a mesader kiddushin.

Dayanus: Dive deep into the halachos of beis din, halachic litigation, business, and interpersonal responsibility.





Machon Smicha offers each student a complete curriculum, consisting of:

Online portal with access to all the program content.

Flexible schedule.

Shiurim.

English Study Guide, containing introductions, overviews, translations, and in-depth summaries of every halachah.

Access to forums and teachers for questions, discussions, etc.

Rabbi and teachers available to answer questions and aid in the learning.

Quizzes, review material, and mock tests.

Tests with prominent rabbis.

Signed certificate for those who successfully complete the program.

Machon Smicha’s next semester begins on September 4th ( Rosh Chodesh Elul)



To learn more, or to apply, visit onlinemachon.com.

