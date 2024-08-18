The Bas Ayin, Harav Avraham Dov Ber Auerbach of Ovritch was born in 5525/1765 in the Ukrainian town of Chmielnik. He would later take over the position as Rabbi of Ovritch, where he would remain for nearly forty years.

The Bas Ayin was niftar on the 12th of Kislev, 5601/1840 amid the plague which immediately stopped. He was buried in a me’arah alongside other great Chassidic leaders, not far from the kevarim of the Beis Yosef and the Alshich. His kever in Tzfas is noted as a place of prayer for those in need of yeshuos. Thousands of Yidden come every year to his yartzeit and many stories are told of miracles that have come as a result.

The Bas Ayin did not merit children, but invested much Vduring his last years to bring his life’s work to print. He called it בת עין which has the same גמטריא as his name אברהם דוב בער . Although the Rebbe wished he would live to see his sefer in print, that dream would not be fulfilled in his lifetime. Six years later the sefer was finally published in ירושלים and a few years later in the Zitomir Press in Russia. Unfortunately, each printer used their own draft of the sefer, which led to much confusion in the years to come.His sefer Bas Ayin is known for opening new windows into many areas of chassidic thought. Throughout the work he places great emphasis on how every one of us can improve in the areas of /אהבת ישראל / ענוה/ ארץ ישראל./ שבת/ אמונה /The Rabbi ends every Torah with the words .אמן כן יהי רצון Rabbi Uri Strum of Baltimore made a wonderful remark that these words אמן כן יהי רצון is are the same numerical value as Rabbi’s name אברהם דוב בער. This means that the Rabbi’s holy name was all about bringing Yeshues and giving ברכות for Yidden and finished every Torah With this signature.

The Bas Ayin is known for his sacrifice and devotion to his community with whom Stood and encouraged during the most difficult of times of the 18th century. During the 10 years he served as Rabbi in Tzfat There were two barbaric pogroms by the Arabs as well as the famous 1837 earthquake which almost destroyed the City. The Rabbi the Bas Ayin was saved בדרך נס while half of the synagogue Collapsed the section where the Rabbi and his students stood remained standing and they were all saved. The Bais HaMedrash Still exists and is visited regularly by those who wish to witness the miracle of the two halves of the shul, the old section which stood and the section rebuilt by the Rabbi.

The holy sefer בת עין has been reprinted several times, but each subsequent edition carried with it the typos and errors that crept into each of the printings. About fifteen years ago, Rabbi Yisrael Mendelovits was motivated by the Rabbe of Tosh to revise and republish the Sefer in the intended form. As Rabbi Mendelovits remarked, it was solely סייעתא דשמיא that as soon as he began his holy work many manuscripts was discovered enabling him to edit the entire sefer, consolidate the earlier prints, and publish it with the correct text.

AND בחסדי השי”ת around 2 years ago Rabbi Mendelovits published an English version of the Sefer which was wide accepted by כלל ישראל. And countless Yidden are seeing Yeshues by Learning his holy Sefer.

The sefer is being reprinted now and will be released before the Rabbi's Yeartzit י"ב כסליו with the motive to fulfil the Rabbi's last wish to spread his torah to כלל ישראל. It is well known that the reprinting of a sefer is a great benefit for the author, but even more so for those who participate in that project. This is especially true of the righteous who did not leave behind any children that their work is their legacy and they will look out for the well being of those who do them this favor.

The Rebbe considered this work to be the fruit of his labor, in some ways like his own child, as the Rebbe so often quoted from our Sages, תולדותיהם של צדיקים הם מעשים טובים.



Zechuso yagen aleinu. May his memory be a source of protection for us all.