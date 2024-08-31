Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Atica Unveils New Luxury Showroom in Lakewood Offering Expanded Product Line and Grand Opening Discounts

Communicated Content

Atica, known for its non-iron luxury dress shirts, has opened a new showroom in Lakewood, expanding its offerings to include high-end canvassed suits, coats, ties, shoes, and accessories. To celebrate, the store is offering a 20% discount on all items during its grand opening from August 25th to September 3rd.

Atica began as an online retailer before opening its first physical store in Crown Heights, where it quickly became a favorite for its quality, durability, and affordability. The new 4,000 square foot showroom in Lakewood, located at Brewers Bridge Plaza, features state-of-the-art design and offers a top-tier made-to-measure service.

“We’re proud to bring a new level of luxury shopping to Lakewood,” said store manager Yosef Kassover. “We offer an elevated selection of luxury products, which will look and feel great for a long time.”

Shoppers can visit in-store or use the code GRAND20 at aticaman.com to enjoy the discount.

Visit Atica at: 2080 County Line Rd, Jackson, NJ (Adjacent to Borsalino)

Phone: (814) 962-6354





