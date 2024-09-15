TYH Nation Presents a Soul-Stirring Collaboration: “Min Hameitzar” Performed By Motty Steinmetz and Dovy Meisels

TYH Nation is proud to announce the release of its latest musical project, *“Min Hameitzar – מן המצר,”* featuring two superstars of Jewish music, Motty Steinmetz and Dovy Meisels. This powerful rendition, composed by the Blumkowitz Brothers, brings the heartfelt message of the timeless passuk, “Min HaMetzar,” to life through soulful vocals and stirring instrumentation, allowing listeners to connect on a deeply personal level.

In the lead-up to Yomin Noraim, Min HaMetzar—a passuk we say before the blowing of the shofar—reminds us that even when we find ourselves in narrow, challenging situations, we can cry out to Hashem for deliverance and expansiveness. The sound of the shofar represents our innermost voice—the purest part of us yearning to connect and return to our Creator. This message is expertly captured in the vocal performances and the arrangement, resonating with those seeking connection and spiritual elevation.

Motty Steinmetz and Dovy Meisels bring their unique vocal talents and profound emotions to the project, creating a harmonious blend that allows the message of the song to reach the listener’s heart. The deep personal connection each artist felt during the recording process is evident in their moving performances. “Recording this song was a truly emotional experience for me,” says Steinmetz. “The words ‘Min HaMetzar’ express such raw longing and hope, and I felt that deeply throughout the production.”

Meisels echoes this sentiment: “It’s not just about the music. It’s about finding that voice within, the one that sometimes gets lost in the craziness of life. Singing this pasuk and working on this production really made me connect with its message in a personal way, and I hope listeners feel the same.”

The track was produced and arranged by Mendy Portnoy, with mixing and mastering by Yaron Safer, ensuring the highest quality of sound and a deeply immersive listening experience. The Shir V’shevach Boys Choir, arranged and conducted by Chaim Meir Fligman, adds a celestial layer to the composition.

The music video, produced by Rivkin Media and directed by Shlomo Chaim Rivkin, visually captures the essence of the song, with stunning cinematography that enhances the depth and beauty of the music. Filmed at The Arches and featuring breathtaking scenery, the video adds a compelling visual layer to the auditory experience.

This release promises to move audiences and inspire introspection as we approach the Days of Awe. TYH Nation continues its mission to elevate Jewish music by bringing meaningful, high-quality projects that resonate with listeners worldwide.

You Tube: https://youtu.be/JGz5fYZQoJ0

24SIX: https://24six.app/app/music/content/204180

Available on all streaming platforms https://song.link/minhameitzar

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

Mendy Portnoy, [email protected]