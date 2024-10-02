Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Support Israel’s Newest Widows Overwhelmed By Grief Fear and Rockets

Communicated Content

In the past 11 months, hundreds of women have tragically lost their husbands in the war in Israel.
Now, these women are facing Rosh Hashanah alone.

These courageous women are living in FEAR, STRUGGLING to pay bills, raise their children, and navigate life without their partners.

The emotional and financial burden is OVERWHELMING, but YOU can make a difference.

Ohr Hadassah’s My Happy Place has been a source of support,and YOUR HELP IS VITAL this Rosh Hashanah is no different. Let’s show them they are not alone.

🍎 Please continue to Support us: Donate today to sweeten their year—and yours. 🍯 




Popular Posts

HORRIFIC EREV ROSH HASHANAH NEWS: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed in Lebanon as Ground Operation Intensifies

Why Did HaRav Shternbuch Burst Into Tears Before Selichos?

At Shul? This Is What You Should Do If You Hear A Siren

IDF Ground Offensive in Southern Lebanon Intensifies as Troops Target Hezbollah Infrastructure [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

FLATBUSH: NYPD Commanders Meet With FJCC And Community Leadership At Pre Holiday Security Meeting

Victims Identified in Deadly Jaffa Light Rail Terror Attack

Over 100 Rockets Fired from Lebanon Target Northern Israel

ANOTHER HINT: Netanyahu Cryptically Implies That Yahye Sinwar Is Dead

FULL REPLAY: JD Vance And Tim Walz Go Head-To-Head In 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

WATCH: Trump Blames Biden, Harris For Attack On Israel; They ‘Made Iran Rich’

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network