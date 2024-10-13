You’re Going to Want This Pulled Beef Sukkah Focaccia on Your Yom Tov Table!

This Pulled Beef Sukkah Focaccia is simple, adorable, delicious, and kid-friendly! You can easily adapt this idea with any type of meat or even make it a dairy pizza instead. Try cutting the focaccia into 6 squares for adorable individual Sukkahs too!
You will need:
Tuscanini Foccacia Bread
Pulled beef (approximately 1 lb)
Salad greens
Gefen garlic mayo
Mini peppers, sliced
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit .
2. Cut out a door from the focaccia.
3. Spread the pulled beef on the focaccia.
4. Bake 15-20 minutes.
5. Place focaccia on a wooden board. Drizzle garlic mayo.
6. Decorate sukkah with salad greens and pepper rings.
Have fun with this and enjoy!
Photography by Sina Mizrahi.
