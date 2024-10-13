You’re Going to Want This Pulled Beef Sukkah Focaccia on Your Yom Tov Table!

This Pulled Beef Sukkah Focaccia is simple, adorable, delicious, and kid-friendly! You can easily adapt this idea with any type of meat or even make it a dairy pizza instead. Try cutting the focaccia into 6 squares for adorable individual Sukkahs too!

You will need:

Tuscanini Foccacia Bread

Pulled beef (approximately 1 lb)

Salad greens

Gefen garlic mayo

Mini peppers, sliced

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit .

2. Cut out a door from the focaccia.

3. Spread the pulled beef on the focaccia.

4. Bake 15-20 minutes.

5. Place focaccia on a wooden board. Drizzle garlic mayo.

6. Decorate sukkah with salad greens and pepper rings.

Have fun with this and enjoy!

Photography by Sina Mizrahi .

