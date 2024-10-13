Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
You’re Going to Want This Pulled Beef Sukkah Focaccia on Your Yom Tov Table!

This Pulled Beef Sukkah Focaccia is simple, adorable, delicious, and kid-friendly! You can easily adapt this idea with any type of meat or even make it a dairy pizza instead. Try cutting the focaccia into 6 squares for adorable individual Sukkahs too!

You will need:

Tuscanini Foccacia Bread

Pulled beef (approximately 1 lb)

Salad greens

Gefen garlic mayo

Mini peppers, sliced

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit .

2. Cut out a door from the focaccia.

3. Spread the pulled beef on the focaccia.

4. Bake 15-20 minutes.

5. Place focaccia on a wooden board. Drizzle garlic mayo.

6. Decorate sukkah with salad greens and pepper rings.

Have fun with this and enjoy!

Photography by Sina Mizrahi.

Explore thousands of recipes for Sukkos on Kosher.com!

Sponsored by Tuscanini




