Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Achieve Your Dream Career in Accounting While in Israel – With PCS

Communicated Content

Are you ready to step into a lucrative, stable career? The PCS/FDU Masters in Accounting program offers you the opportunity to earn a world-class degree while living in Israel.

Why Choose PCS/FDU?

  • Prestigious Rankings: Ranked among the Best Masters in Accounting by Eduniversal 2024 and recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Universities in 2024.
  • Proven Success: 98% job placement rate in the USA, with graduates securing roles at top national firms, and advancing to positions as controllers and CFOs.
  • Flexible Options: Remote learning available for out-of-town students and an ideal daytime schedule for American students in Israel.

🌐 Virtual Open House
📅 Tuesday, December 3, 2024
🕐 1:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM Israel Time
💻 Email [email protected] to receive login details.

👔 Unmatched Placement Advantage:

  • Access to 7 placement directors dedicated to your success.
  • Decades of relationships with hundreds of firms.
  • Benefit from the vast PCS/Agudath Israel network.

📞 For More Information:

Take the first step toward your future—join the virtual open house and discover how PCS/FDU can set you on the path to success!




Popular Posts

LONDON: 14-Year-Old Orthodox Jewish Girl Suffers Serious Head And Facial Injuries In Violent Antisemitic Attack

NYC: Jessica Tisch Sworn In as NYPD’s Second Female Commissioner

Alan Dershowitz in WSJ: “I’m Forming A Legal Dream Team to Defend Israel”

H’YD: Most Severely Injured Soldier On Oct. 7 Succumbs To His Wounds

HaRav Zilberstein & The Quadruplets Born At Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital

MAILBAG: Trump’s Deportation Plans Would Devastate Jewish Households, Businesses, And Communities

Jewish Kehilla In The UAE Is Shocked & Frightened, Mezuzahs Removed From Kosher Market

Rocket Attack From Lebanon Injures Two in Nahariya, Including 1 Seriously

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Former Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka Unapologetically Backs Israel, Says “Palestine” Doesn’t Exist

INCREDIBLE: Jared And Ivanka Mourn Murdered Shliach, Donate $1 Million to Chabad Of UAE; Brother Matches Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network