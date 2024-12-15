Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

REVEALED: Why (and How) Does MDY Give Away Thousands of FREE GEMARAS to Join Daf Yomi???

Communicated Content

Here is the story. People want to learn Daf Yomi, but they need an extra push. They see an ad for a FREE GEMARA and they sign up. Why?

Reb Eli Stefansky gives the largest daf yomi shiur in the world with thousands of people tuning in daily. Yidden from all walks of life. From Roshei Yeshivos, Rabbanim to laymen and people who are new to learning. Members of the shiur generously sponsor FREE GEMARAS to anyone who tries the shiur as they know it will change your life. 

There are many instances of people who took free gemaras and subsequently donated large amounts of money to the shiur. When asked why they took a free gemara, their answer was simple “I wanted the achrayus to commit to the shiur for seven days – now I finished ten masechtas already!

With Maseches Sanhedrin beginning Wednesday night NOW is the time to join daf yomi and get your free gemara (Artscroll or Mesivta) delivered to your door for FREE. 

TO GET YOUR FREE GEMARA FOR SANHEDRIN CLICK HERE

TO GET THE FULL SHIUR DELIVERED DAILY VIA WHATSAPP, CLICK HERE

BONUS – START NOW AND FINISH 3 DAYS BEFORE PESACH!




Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Trump Betrayed His MAGA Base By Settling With The Devil

WATCH: HaRav Yosef Causes Uproar When He Says “Even A Batlan Should Not Join IDF”

Defense Minister Katz: “Israel Is Facing An Increased Threat From Syria”

HaRav Shaul Alter, Satmar Rebbe Invited To Visit Trump At White House

Jewish Resident Of Damascus: “We’re Not Afraid Of The Rebels”

BD”E: Rav Shlomo Zalman Singer Zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of PTI, Niftar At 91

Hatzolah of Central Jersey Introduces $1.5 Million Fully Encrypted Communications System

MERCY TO THE CRUEL: Supreme Court Justice Visits Nukhba Terrrorists In Prison

WATCH: Syrian Druze Clans Ask To Be Annexed To Israel

Syrian Rebel Leader: “We Don’t Want Conflict With Israel, It Has No Excuse To Strike Syria”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network