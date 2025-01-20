Baruch Dayan Haemes: The Levayah of Mrs Shulamit Rivka Chizkiyahu A”H Age 32, Was on Wednesday

Cries of anguish and pain-filled tears at the levayah of Mrs. Shulamit Rivka Chizkiyahu a”h, 32 years old at her passing, who left behind four little orphans* The wrenching tragedy in Kiryat Herzog stunned the whole neighborhood *The levayah set out from the home of the nifteres, while the first person to give a hesped was the father-in-law of the nifteres, the Sefardic Rav of the neighborhood HaGaon Rabbi Moshe Chizkiyahu

Horrific update in Bnei Brak: The bitter news of the passing of the young woman Mrs. Shulamit Rivka Chizkiyahu a”h at the age of only 32 was received with utter shock and deep pain.

Mrs. Chizkiyahu a”h was the daughter of HaGaon Rabbi Eliyahu Deri zt”l and daughter-in-law of ybl”ch HaGaon Rabbi Moshe Chizkiyahu shlit”a, Sefardic Rav of Kiryat Herzog.

She leaves behind her husband HaGaon Rabbi Meir Chizkiyahu, who’s among the chashuveh avreichim in the city, and her four little children, the oldest of whom is seven years old and the youngest a one-year-old baby. Between the two little girls are two little boys who learn in a Talmud Torah in Kiryat Herzog.

Mrs. Chizkiyahu was diagnosed with the malignant disease while she was still expecting her youngest daughter. Immediately after the birth, she was separated from her baby and brought in for emergency treatments in the hope that her life could be saved. But despite the treatments, her situation only deteriorated until she left this world after a year and a half of intense suffering.

Her husband HaGaon Rabbi Meir shlit”a is a dedicated avreich who is devoted to his learning and his family. He gathered the children together immediately after their mother’s passing, consoling them and encouraging them, helping them to have the strength to accept the bitter news whose full meaning they are still too small to comprehend.

The tragic news spread like wildfire in Kiryat Herzog and the surrounding areas, leaving the residents in shock, mourning for this yiras Shamayim woman who was taken at such a young age.

For emergency aid to the four little orphans click here>>>

Friends and acquaintances mentioned that the departed a”h excelled in middos tovos and had exceptional love for her children, in whom she invested all her energies. She was very compassionate and loving, almost as if she knew that her time with them would be limited and she had to supply them with massive quantities of love while she still could.

Family members and friends have hurried to organize a fund to help and assist the freshly-bereaved alman, who is left alone to care for four little orphaned children who now no longer have a mother to take care of them and raise them with dedication and love.

The alman‘s friends emphasize that even though he is striving to be strong for the sake of his children, he will undoubtedly need much support, including financial, to help him cope with the trauma and to enable the children to grow up psychologically and mentally healthy in a clean and well-kept home despite their terribly tragic loss.

“We can’t give him comfort,” they said, “as there’s only One Who can comfort him- but we can help him financially, and that’s what we need to do. We’re calling upon everyone who’s reading these words to have compassion on this precious Jew, let’s help him- each person according to his capabilities and even a bit more, and HaKadosh Baruch Hu should look down from Shamayim and heal their broken hearts.”

