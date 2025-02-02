Benny’s Mother Pleads to You: Help Me Save My Child!

Benny was born 18 months ago, bringing with him great joy to his parents. A healthy, thriving baby, he was their sunshine. But six weeks ago, he suddenly became sick. Very, very sick.

The diagnosis was shattering: colon cancer, advanced. Benny declined quickly, turning from a happy toddler to a child unable to eat, crawl or even sit up. He had to be admitted to PICU, in total quarantine due to his fragile state, his parents can only see him in pictures taken by kind nurses.

Desperate and broken hearted, they got a small ray of hope: there is a surgical protocol that might save his life. But it is an innovative procedure, and due to his young age, it will require a series of supportive tests and medical care.

Estimated cost: $300,000

The parents do not have this sum. They have tried fervently to accumulate as much as they can, but they have no financial backing, and currently they are not even able work steadily, and need help with day-to-day expenses.

But they have no choice but to do everything to save their child. So, reluctantly, they are turning to you to plead for help heal Benny.

Who can imagine pain such as this? Enduring seeing their precious baby struggle for every breath, knowing they do not have the means to save him? Begging for pictures of him, and not even being able to hug and comfort him?

Please, let’s give them the support they are so desperate for!

Let them know they are not alone, that we all care, that we will give them their only wish:

Give them the chance to save Benny.

