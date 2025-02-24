A Night of Emunah & Transformation With HaRav Shalom Arush in Lakewood

Prepare for an evening of inspiration, faith, and renewal as world-renowned Jewish leader HaRav Shalom Arush arrives in Lakewood, NJ for a life-changing event!

Who is HaRav Shalom Arush?

Followed by millions worldwide, HaRav Shalom Arush is a best-selling author, teacher, and spiritual guide, dedicated to spreading the message of emunah, joy, and resilience. His transformative work through Chut Shel Chessed has brought Torah learning, chesed, and kiruv to countless Jews across the globe.

From his humble beginnings in Morocco to his journey of faith, HaRav Arush has inspired thousands to connect with Hashem, overcome challenges, and embrace a life filled with purpose. His books, including The Garden of Emunah, have changed the lives of readers in six languages, helping people navigate struggles with unwavering belief in Hashem’s goodness.

An Event Like No Other!

Joining Rav Arush for this powerful evening of faith and song is Yair Elaytzur, the gifted composer of Tamid Ohev Oti, whose soul-stirring music has uplifted hearts worldwide.

This is your chance to experience words of wisdom, uplifting melodies, and a renewed connection to emunah—all in the presence of one of the greatest voices of Jewish inspiration today.

Event Details

📍 Location: Clifton Avenue Grade School, 625 Clifton Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701

📅 Date: February 25

⏰ Time: 8:30 PM

⚠ Space is limited! RSVP now at VoiceOfEmunah.com to reserve your spot!

Why You Should Attend

✅ Gain clarity and strength through HaRav Arush’s timeless wisdom

✅ Feel the power of music and emunah with Yair Elaytzur

✅ Join a gathering of unity and inspiration with fellow Jews

No Jew Left Behind – Join the Chut Shel Chessed Movement!

HaRav Arush’s Chut Shel Chessed is more than just an organization—it’s a global family dedicated to bringing Jews closer to Torah, providing support to the needy, and ensuring that every soul finds its path back to Hashem.

By attending this event, you’re not just coming to listen—you’re becoming part of a movement of faith, kindness, and transformation.

🎵 Experience the Song Heard Around the World – ‘Od Yoter Tov’

Rav Arush’s hit composition Od Yoter Tov has become an anthem of hope and resilience, sung by children, soldiers, and Jews across the world. Come hear it live and feel the power of emunah!

🔥 Don’t Miss This Transformational Event! 🔥

✨ Reserve your seat today at VoiceOfEmunah.com

📢 Spread the word—bring your friends, your family, and your heart open to faith and joy!