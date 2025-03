WATCH WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT THIS ELECTION!

The Woke Left is Mobilizing to Destroy Kedushas Eretz Yisrael.

Our Yeshivos!

The Kosel!

Our Torah Values!

Are All Under Threat!

But we have the power to fight back—with our VOTE!

The voting process is simple, taking just two minutes of your time and a $5 voting fee. But the returns are immeasurable.

Visit EretzHakodesh.org and cast your vote for SLATE 11 today!

VOTE NOW!