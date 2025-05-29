A Historic Tefillas HaShelah That Shook the Heavens

At the holy kever of the Shelah HaKadosh in Tverya, on erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan—the most mesugal time for tefillos on behalf of our children—Gedolei Yisrael and Ziknei Hador gathered for an unprecedented tefillah gathering, organized by Vaad HaRabbanim L’Inyanei Tzedakah B’Eretz HaKodesh.

When HaGaon Rav Elimelech Biderman Shlit”a Spoke, Hearts Were Transformed

The beloved tzaddik and mashpia stirred every neshama present with his fiery divrei chizuk, speaking about the tremendous kedushah of supporting Vaad HaRabbanim—the lifeline for thousands of struggling mishpachos across Eretz Yisrael.

In just seven weeks between Pesach and Shavuos, nearly 20,000 families—yesomim, almanos, cholim, and heartbroken Yidden—received yeshuos that literally saved their lives.

A Ma’aseh That Will Change How You See Your Children

Rav Biderman shared an incredible teaching from the heilige Maran Rav Michel Yehudah Lefkowitz zt”l: The Rosh Yeshivah noticed that often the “weaker” children—those who struggled—became the greatest talmidei chachamim.

Why? “For regular children, people said the tefillah of the Shelah… but for the struggling ones—tears were shed. And that made all the difference.”

Following the drashah, Tefillas HaShelah was recited with tremendous hislahavus. The names of thousands of donors were mentioned b’rabbim—for yeshuos, refuah, parnassah, and nachas from their children.

