Ohel and Kav L’Noar Respond to Crisis in Israel: Webinar Offers Tools for Parents Families and an Anxious Community

As the war in Israel intensifies, many in our community are living in a state of fear, heartbreak, and helplessness. Our loved ones — children, siblings, grandchildren — are facing real danger: some are under constant threat from rocket fire, others are sheltering in safe rooms, and many are serving with courage in the IDF.

Back home, we are trying to function while our hearts remain in Israel. Every siren, every alert, every news update feels personal. Summer plans have unraveled, anxiety has spiked, and the emotional toll is growing. The physical and emotional safety of our families is under threat — and we are all feeling it.

In response, Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services, is partnering with Kav L’Noar, an Israel- based social services organization, providing services on the front lines across Central Israel, the Gaza envelope and up north. These two formidable organizations are offering a timely and deeply needed webinar:

One Heart, Two Homes: Coping Together While Our Loved Ones Remain in Israel

Monday, June 16 at 8:30 p.m.

This free online event will offer practical guidance, emotional support, and expert insight from leading voices in trauma care and resilience. It is for parents, educators, and anyone grappling with the burden of being far from loved ones who are living in harm’s way.

Panelists include:

Dr. Norman Blumenthal , Director of Trauma Services, Ohel Zachter Family National Trauma Center

, Director of Trauma Services, Ohel Zachter Family National Trauma Center Ellie Rothstein , CEO of Kav L’Noar

, CEO of Kav L’Noar Dr. Naomi Baum , Israeli psychologist and expert in trauma and resilience

, Israeli psychologist and expert in trauma and resilience Moderated by David Mandel, CEO, Ohel

The panel will address:

Coping strategies for U.S. parents whose children are studying, living, or serving in Israel

Supporting families with children in active IDF duty

Helping young children cope with fear and confusion about the war

Managing disrupted summer plans, and maintaining stability at home

How we can offer meaningful support to loved ones in Israel during this time of crisis

“This is a time of real danger, and also real emotional strain,” says David Mandel, CEO of Ohel. “Our families are not just worried — they are watching the people they love live under threat. This webinar is here to help people find strength, clarity, and a sense of connection.”

Resources for the Community

In addition to the webinar, Ohel is offering a wide range of free, downloadable resources to help parents and families manage the emotional and psychological effects of the war in Israel:

These offerings reflect Ohel’s unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of Klal Yisrael — not just emotionally, but physically. Ohel continues to stand by our community with care, expertise, and a deep sense of achrayus during this frightening and uncertain time.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER