SUMMER FLASH SALE: LOWEST PRICE EVER ON ARTSCROLL’S 13” IPAD AIR – PLUS FREE GOLD STAMPING!

4 days only, ArtScroll is offering a massive blowout sale on its pre-loaded iPads – including the 13” iPad Air at its lowest price EVER PLUS free shipping in the USA! For, ArtScroll is offering aon its pre-loaded iPads – including thein the USA!

ArtScroll iPads bring the entire digital library – Chumash, Siddur, Tanach, Talmud, Mishnah, Rashi, and much more – right to your fingertips, anytime, anywhere and comes with a stunning leather cover.

Here are the blowout prices during this flash sale:

10.9” iPad : Was $1,500 , now just $799 ! [ CLICK HERE ]

: Was , now just ! [ ] 13” iPad Air: Was $2,000, now just $1,550 – OUR LOWEST PRICE EVER! [ CLICK HERE ]

PLUS: Get FREE gold-stamp personalization during this limited-time sale.

Don’t wait – this is the ultimate gift for yourself or someone you love.

Offer ends soon. Act now!