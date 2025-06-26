Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

SUMMER FLASH SALE: LOWEST PRICE EVER ON ARTSCROLL’S 13” IPAD AIR – PLUS FREE GOLD STAMPING!

Communicated Content

For 4 days only, ArtScroll is offering a massive blowout sale on its pre-loaded iPads – including the 13” iPad Air at its lowest price EVER PLUS free shipping in the USA!

ArtScroll iPads bring the entire digital library – Chumash, Siddur, Tanach, Talmud, Mishnah, Rashi, and much more – right to your fingertips, anytime, anywhere and comes with a stunning leather cover.

Here are the blowout prices during this flash sale:

  • 10.9” iPad: Was $1,500, now just $799! [CLICK HERE]
  • 13” iPad Air: Was $2,000, now just $1,550 – OUR LOWEST PRICE EVER! [CLICK HERE]
PLUS: Get FREE gold-stamp personalization during this limited-time sale.

Don’t wait – this is the ultimate gift for yourself or someone you love.

Offer ends soon. Act now!



Popular Posts

FM Sa’ar, Other Ministers Back Trump’s Call To End “Perversion Of Justice” Against Netanyahu

UNPRECEDENTED: Trump Demands Israel Drop Corruption Case Against Netanyahu: “Cancel the Witch Hunt!”

“Big Announcements Coming”: Trump Envoy Steve Witkoff Says New Nations Poised to Join Abraham Accords

DEEP BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Israeli Commandos Carried Out Covert Operations Inside Iran, IDF Reveals

Mossad Breaks Silence, Reveals Details Of Covert War That Crippled Iran’s Nuclear Program [VIDEOS]

HISTORIC SCANDAL: Top Biden Aide Admits She Authorized Autopen Signatures — But Didn’t Know Who Was Approving Them

Read This If You Are Traveling Upstate To The Catskills For The Summer

Trump Reveals: Mossad Agents Visited Iran Nuke Sites To Confirm They Had Been Destroyed

WATCH: Trump Praises Israel; “I’m Proud Of Them; Bibi Netanyahu Should Be Proud Of Himself”

Report: Israeli Sources Say Fordo Outcome Was “Really Not Good”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network