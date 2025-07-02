Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Rebitzen Spetner’s Parenting Classes Coming to Monsey Passaic and Five Towns This Summer!

Communicated Content

Join Rebitzen Spetner’s thousands of students from around the world who have transformed themselves, their homes, and their relationships with their children. 

Rebitzen Sima Spetner is a venerable parenting and chinuch specialist from Eretz Yisroel who has been teaching chinuch classes for decades. Her warm, engaging classes are filled with Torah hashkafah and practical ideas. Rebitzen Spetner was trained directly by Rav Shlomo Wolbe, and received haskamah from leading gedolim.

Seize this opportunity! Limited slots!

Recordings of the classes will be given exclusively to course participants.  

Course Schedule: 

Monsey:
July 22-July 24 (morning sessions)
ADHD (Alumni)

Ruchnius (Alumni)
July 31 (morning session)

Five Towns:
Teen alumni: July 21-July 25 (evening sessions)

Passaic:
Fundamental July 27-July 31 (evening sessions)
Topics: Discipline, siblings, ruchnius

To register: 

Fundamental Course:  send an email to [email protected]. You will get a bounce back email with online registration. 

Teen/ alumni: send an email to [email protected]. You will get a bounce back email with online registration

For general info: (call/ text) Esti Hirshfeld – 718-578-2128
Or email: [email protected] 




Popular Posts

🚨 GAZA CEASEFIRE? Trump Says Israel Agrees To 60 Day Ceasefire, Warns Hamas To Accept

‘None Like You’: Netanyahu Honors United Hatzalah Volunteers at Emergency Logistics Center Launch

SIGH OF RELIEF: 14 Iranian Jews Arrested in Recent Raids Reportedly Released

Netanyahu Set To Visit The White House Next Monday As Trump Presses For A Ceasefire In Gaza

Families Of Young Meron Victims To Receive Millions In Compensation From The State

Israeli Couple Accused of Spying for Iran, Found With Cash and Communications Gear

US Confirms Ongoing Iran Contacts, Prioritizes Gaza Hostage Talks Amid Dermer Visit

MAILBAG: An Open Letter To Brooklyn Gevirim And Askanim: Follow In The Footsteps Of Lakewood’s Success

HATE IN CATSKILLS: Nikolsburg Rebbe, Other Jews Targeted In Egg-Throwing Attack In S. Fallsburg And Woodbourne

How the “Liar’s Dividend” is Shielding Child Abusers From Accountability | Yisroel Picker, MSW

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network