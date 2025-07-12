Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

I Saw The Menorah In Rome

[Rashb”i] Are the 2000-year-old whispers more than legends? The secrets I uncovered  are more startling than I imagined. Buried not just underground, but beneath silence, politics, and power.

When one of the most mysterious and powerful institutions in the world suddenly slammed its door in my face, I realised I had stumbled upon truths that I was never supposed to know.

It’s not a journey remotely like any I’ve done before – in fact, it’s not something anyone has ever done before.

But in a world that’s screaming Chevlei Mashiach, I set out on a mission to answer one burning question that’s been whispered in our hearts since the Romans stormed our beloved Beis Hamikdash and left destruction in their wake:

Where is the Menorah?

Said Rabbi Shimon: “When I went to Rome, There I saw the Menorah…”

  • Sifre Zutta, Bamidbar

Our Nation’s most recognizable symbol was paraded through Roman streets as a trophy of conquest. Then carved delightedly onto the Arch of Titus (or was it?)


And then? 

Theories have been tossed around.

Was the Menorah melted down, lost in a puddle of liquid gold?

Hurled into the murky waters of the Tiber Rver?

Or… is it beneath the Vatican? 

Historians have hypothesized, expeditions have explored, and guides have groped around.

I went on a journey to find out the truth.

To places where no cameras have gone before.

To ancient ruins, hidden chambers, and unexpected revelations buried not just underground… but under layers of silence, politics, and power.



I saw history – once an abstract, flaky concept – coming to breathtaking life in off-limits-to-the-public catacombs deep underground the City of Rome..

I uncovered startling facts which stunned even the Italian police.

I heard testimonies from within the Knesset and the Italian parliament.

I would never have believed just how far we would be able to prove the real answer.

It’s been an incredibly revealing and exhilarating journey. 

In a year where we need answers so badly, you’ll find the truth, fill your heart with longing, and connect to your heritage like never before.

This Tisha Ba’av, I’m inviting you to uncover the Hidden Light.

The film that will prove what you were never supposed to know. 

Pre-order now for a discount: https://hashkifa.com/hidden-light




