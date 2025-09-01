Navigating Your Professional Future: A Career Seminar for Women and Seminary Graduates

Transitioning from seminary to a fulfilling career can be complex. For women seeking to navigate the job market with confidence, the PCS Career Seminar offers a vital starting point.

The PCS Career Seminar, tailored for women and seminary graduates, brings together leading experts to provide practical guidance and insights into high-growth professions.

Featuring acclaimed career coach Shaina Keren, the seminar, titled “Choosing a Career Today with the Future in Mind: The Secrets to High Growth,” will uncover the strategies for identifying and pursuing careers with long-term potential.

Attendees will al receive guidance from frum professionals in in-demand fields and learn what jobs that are trending. Faigy Ort, Placement Director at PCS, will highlight in-demand fields, offering a clear picture of where the opportunities are.

Beyond the group presentations, career counselor Deena Nahari will be available to answer questions on a one-on-one basis, for tailored advice.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 3

Time: 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: PCS, 1771 Madison Ave, Lakewood, Executive Suites

Admission: Free

Refreshments: Sushi & Salad Bar

Mothers and daughters welcome!

Can’t make it in person?

Register Here to Join remotely!

For info: 732-905-9700 ext. 610 or email [email protected]