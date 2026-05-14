New Webinar to Highlight Rare Jerusalem Opportunity for the Modern Orthodox 60+ Community

Following a highly successful open house and growing demand for additional information, DERECH will be hosting a special webinar this week about its new high-end 60+ community planned for the Beit Hakerem area of Jerusalem.

For many, owning an apartment in Jerusalem has always been a lifelong dream. But as prices continued climbing, many people felt that opportunity had slipped away.

Now, for the first time in a long time, that may finally be changing.

Planned within the highly sought-after triangle of Beit Hakerem, Yefe Nof, and Beit Vagan, the project is generating excitement not only because of its location, but because of what it represents: a real opportunity to own in Jerusalem at a price point many thought no longer existed.

With entry-level apartments expected to begin at approximately $580,000 and up, the project is offering something almost unheard of in today’s central Jerusalem market, especially for a development of this quality.

The project is being designed as a high-end Modern Orthodox 60+ community built specifically for the American market. More than just another apartment building, the vision is to create a true community with the right atmosphere, lifestyle, and people for this next stage of life.

Plans include a boutique building with premium amenities such as a swimming pool, modern gym, and over 500 square meters of shared community space. Buyers at this early stage will also have the ability to shape and customize their apartments according to their needs.

“There are many beautiful buildings in Jerusalem,” says Shimon Weinberg, who oversees marketing and sales strategy for the project. “What people are responding to here is the feeling that this was truly built for them. When you combine location, community, lifestyle, and pricing like this, it creates something very rare.”

The webinar will feature mortgage expert Tzvi Gleiberman, Chief Loan Officer at Qlear Mortgages, who will discuss retirement and purchasing property in Israel later in life, along with financing options available to English speakers and Olim.

The webinar will be hosted by Shimon Weinberg, who oversees marketing and sales strategy for the project, together with Shana Chinn, Director of Sales, who has been working closely with interested buyers and helping shape the vision and direction of the community.

At the same time, a limited initial group of approximately 40 buyers is now being formed. Early participants are expected to receive advantages that may not be available later as the project moves forward.

For many people, this may be more than just another real estate opportunity.

It may be the chance to finally call Jerusalem home.

To register for the webinar, email [email protected] or call 516-201-9204.

Click here to register: https://tinyurl.com/5n8xvu8y