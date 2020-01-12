Petira of Chinuch Atzmai Chairman Rav Avraham Yosef Leizerson, z’tl





Rav Avraham Yosef Leizerson, chairman of Chinuch Atzmai was niftar at the age of 77 in Hadassah Har Hatzofim on Shabbos.

Rav Leizerson, a Gerrer chassid, was a leading askan for the Chareidi community in Israel for over 60 years.

In the past, he served as the speaker for Agudat Yisrael, as a member of the Jerusalem Religous Council, a member of the Jerusalem City Council and as deputy mayor of Jerusalem. He also served as an MK for Agudat Yisrael for a short period of time.

Rav Leizerson’s father, Hagaon Rav Simcha Bunim Leizerson, zt’l, one of the Roshei Yeshiva of Yeshivas Sfas Emes, was niftar at age 30 when Rav Avraham Yosef was five. After the death of his father, Rav Avraham Yosef grew up in the home of the former Gerrer Rebbe, Harav Simcha Bunim Altar, zt’l.

Rav Avraham Yosef was also the nephew of the late gadol Hagaon Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, z’tl. Rav Avraham Yosef’s son, Rav Simcha Bunim, publishes the sefarim series “Shulchan Shlomo,” a collection of piskei halacha of Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, zt’l.

The levaya began at Shamgar at 10 p.m. and the niftar was buried in Har Hamenuchos near his illustrious uncle.

