Trump Reportedly Shouted at Netanyahu Over Gaza Starvation, Netanyahu Calls It “Fake News”

A recent phone call between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu erupted into a shouting match over the crisis in Gaza, according to a report by NBC News citing senior U.S. officials.

The July 28 call came just hours after Netanyahu publicly denied there was any starvation in Gaza, dismissing mounting global concern and graphic media reports. “There is no starvation in Gaza,” Netanyahu had declared at a public event.

The next day, Trump responded publicly with open skepticism: “I’m not particularly convinced,” he said. “There is real starvation. You can’t fake that.”

According to NBC, Netanyahu requested a phone call with Trump in the wake of that rebuke. The conversation that followed, sources say, was anything but diplomatic.

Inside the call, Netanyahu reportedly attempted to downplay the crisis, arguing the starvation reports were “fabricated by Hamas” and insisting that hunger was not widespread. Trump, however, exploded.

“Trump interrupted him and began yelling,” one U.S. official briefed on the exchange told NBC. The president was reportedly shown graphic evidence by his aides — including images of starving children — and grew increasingly furious as Netanyahu tried to dismiss the reports as propaganda.

“He didn’t want to hear it called fake,” the official said, describing the exchange as “a direct, mostly one-way conversation” dominated by Trump’s outrage. “Washington not only feels like the situation is dire, but they own it because of GHF,” the official added, referencing the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a group tasked with managing aid distribution that has been marred by chaos and bloodshed.

While the White House and Israeli officials declined to comment, Netanyahu’s office lashed out on Friday, calling the report “complete fake news.”

“The claim that there was supposedly a ‘shouting match’ between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump is complete fake news,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a short statement.

Still, the incident highlights a rare public fracture between Netanyahu and Trump — two allies who maintain a close and carefully managed partnership. It also reflects mounting pressure on Israel over its handling of the Gaza crisis, where months of limited aid have led to what the UN and aid agencies claim is near-famine in several areas.

Although Israel continues to deny claims of widespread starvation, it has quietly increased aid deliveries in recent weeks following an 11-week blockade between March and May.

