HUGE LOSS IN STAMFORD HILL: Petira of HaRav Avrohom Pinter ZT”L Of London, Face Of Chareidi Jewry In U.K.

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Avrohom Pinter ZT”L. He was 70 and was Niftar from COVID-19.

The Niftar was a tremendous Talmid Chochom and the head of the “Yesodei Hatorah” Mosdos in London, the largest Chareidi schools in London, with well over 1,000 students. He was the son of HaRav Shmuel Shmelke Pinter ZT”L, the Av Bais Din Bikvask, and the founder of the Yesodei Hatorah Mosdos.

His passing is a tremendous blow to the Stamford Hill Kehillah, as the Niftar was involved in a multitude of Chinuch and Chesed organizations.

As one community activist described the Niftar to YWN:

“Rav Pinter one of the most influential members of the Kehilla, and was involved in literally every single decision made on behalf of the Tzibur. He was on every single committee representing the community from kashrus to Chinuch. He has contacts at the highest government levels, and was the face of Chareidi Jewry of the U.K. He was respected by every community including the Muslim community. An outpouring of condolences have already surfaced on social media by elected officials and community activists from across the religious spectrum.”

His passing leaves a tremendous gaping hole in the Stamford Hill and entire London Jewish community.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…