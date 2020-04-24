CORONA VICTIM: Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber ZT”L, Founder Of Kidney Donation Organization





Baruch Dayan Ha’emes. The founder and chairman of the Gift of Life Association (Matnas Chaim), Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber ZT”L, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 55 after contracting the coronavirus.

Nearly 1,000 people donated a kidney thanks to his activities.

Rabbi Haber passed away in Hadassah Ein Kerem after contracting the virus and being admitted to their isolated department for those ill with the disease. On Thursday afternoon, his situation began to deteriorate rapidly. He was intubated and put on a ventilator. Rabbonim added the name Raphael to his name in order to try to save him and his family asked that people say Tehillim across the globe. Unfortunately, these efforts did not change the end result and Rabbi Haber died later on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “expressed his deep sorrow about the passing” of the rabbi, saying Heber “instilled in the general public the awareness of the importance of donation.”

“Thanks to him, hundreds of people in Israel were granted a new life,” Netanyahu said. “Rabbi Heber was a model of humanity, kindness and mutual responsibility.”

Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz said Heber “spread so much kindness and solidarity.”

“The parents, children, brothers and sisters that owe him the lives of their loved ones, and all of us who were impacted by the power of his giving to the community, are grieving tonight,” Gantz said.

