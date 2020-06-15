Youngest Israeli Fatality: 26-Year-Old Chareidi Dies From Children’s Kawasaki-Like Complication Of COVID-19





Israel’s youngest coronavirus fatality, Chaim Oshri Asulin, 26, passed away on Sunday night due to coronavirus complications. Asulin grew up in Kfar Saba and more recently was a resident of Bnei Brak.

Asulin, who had no pre-existing medical conditions, was hospitalized two months ago at Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer after contracting the coronavirus and developing severe stomach pain and a high fever.

He recovered from the virus but suffered complications of the Kawasaki-like disease, mostly commonly diagnosed in children, which caused inflammation of his heart. His condition deteriorated and he was attached to a respirator. During his hospital stay, he had to be revived four times.

Assulin had served in the IDF as part of the tank brigade near the Gaza border prior to becoming a Ba’al Teshuva with part of his family. He was a student in the Shuvu Banim yeshiva system.

The funeral was held in Israel on Sunday night at 10:00 in the Pardes Chaim cemetery in Kfar Saba. He is survived by his parents and three brothers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







