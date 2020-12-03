Petira of Hagaon HaRav Aharon Chadash ZATZAL, Longtime Mashgiach of Mir Yerushalayim

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the famed Mashgiach of the Mir Yerushalahim, Hagaon HaRav Aharon Chadash ZATZAL. He was 92.

HaRav Chadash contracted COVID-19 in October and was hospitalized a few days later. His condition deteriorated and was placed on a ventilator until his Petira.

The Mashgiach suffered from weakness and breathing issues in recent years (prior to the coronavirus pandemic) and walked around with an oxygen tank. He was also hospitalized many times due to weakness. Nevertheless, despite his weakness, HaRav Chadash had been Makpid to come to each and every Tefillah at the Mir with great Mesiras Nefesh. In later years he moved to an apartment next to the Yeshiva so it would be easier for him to come.

The Mashgiach touched the lives of – literally – tens of thousands of Bochrim who learned in the Mir over the decades. With a brilliant and nearly photographic mind, the Mashgiach used to know every single Bochur’s name, where they slept, and kept track of everyone. In later years, as the yeshiva grew to thousands of Talmidim at one time, he used notes and later a computer to assist him.

He would invite Bochrim to his Seudos on Shabbos, and loved singing Zemiros with them. He would find the Bochrim who came from homes that struggled with Parnassah and buy them new clothing for Yom Tov.

Most of his Chesed was done quietly and behind the scenes, with no one ever knowing about it.

He kept in touch with Talmidim decades after they left Yeshiva, and would incredibly remember their first names 30 years after they had left Yeshiva. Years after they left he would still remember minute details of each Bochur, such as those who were good Baalei Tefillah, those who were Masmidim, and those who need an extra push to keep Shmiras Hasdorim in the Yeshiva.

Rav Aharon’s father was the famed Mashgiach in Yeshivas Chevron, Hagaon HaRav Meir Chadash ZATZAL His mother, Rebbetzin Tziviah Leah, was the daughter of Harav Naftali Menachem Hutner, Rav in Eishishok, Lithuania, and Rebbetzin Kreina, the sister of Harav Moshe Mordechai Epstein, Rosh Yeshivah, Knesses Yisrael in Slabodka and later in Chevron.

His brothers are Hagaon HaRav Moshe Mordechai Chadash ZATZAL, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ohr Elchanan who was Niftar in 2016, and YBLC”T Hagaon HaRav Naftali Chadash, Mashgiach in Yeshivas Ohr Elchanan; Hagaon HaRav Yosef Chadash, and a sister, Rebbetzin Shulamit Ezrachi, the wife of Hagaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael.

Levaya details will be added when they become available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

