Levaya of HaRav Shlomo Lankry ZT”L, Longtime Rov of Moroccan Shul In Flatbush

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Shlomo Lankry ZATZAL, a longtime Sephardic Rov in Flatbush. He was in his eighties.

Rav Lankry arrived in America as a newly married man with two young children. He was very close to the Mirrer Yeshiva and its Roshei Yeshiva. He spent a lot of time with a group of Moroccan Bochrim who had been brought from Morocco to the Mirrer Yeshiva in Brooklyn by the venerable Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Avraham Kalmanowitz ZATZAL.

He was one of the founders and leaders of the Chevra Kaddisha for the Sephardic community, where he gave of his life selflessly for more than 50 years.

For many years he owned a Seforim store on Kings Highway near East 7th Street called “Si-Su”, while his wife owned a catering business in Flatbush. His wife was the cook for decades every summer at Camp Agudah, as well as a cook in the Mirrer Yeshiva for many years.

The Niftar built a Shul around 30 years ago on East 7th Street – a few houses away from the Mirrer Yeshiva – where he led a beautiful Kehillah for Moroccan Yidden, as well as a Kollel learning Torah.

He was a tremendous Baal Chesed, doing things quietly without fanfare for many years.

He leaves behind his wife Zhava, and his children Rabbi Aron (Rav in Monsey), R’ Moshe, (Lakewood), Miriam, Mrs. Emely Antar, and Mrs. Eede Mizrahi.

The Levaya will be held at 3:00PM at his Shul (Ohel Moshe) located at 1848 East 7th Street between Kings Highway and Avenue R.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

