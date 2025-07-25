Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Rubio: “Macron’s Plan Is A Slap In The Face To October 7 Victims”

FILE - Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a signing ceremony for a peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the State Department, June 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement on Thursday evening that France will recognize a Palestinian state in September.

“The United States strongly rejects Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly,” he wrote on X.

“This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th.”

US Senator Lindsey Graham also condemned Macron’s decision, stating, “The French government’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state is curious and disturbing on multiple levels. I am certain this will embolden Hamas and make a ceasefire more difficult.”

“In addition, here are some questions that come to mind. Who’s in charge? What are the borders and boundaries? What is the governance structure? Does Hamas stay involved politically or militarily? Is the West Bank and Gaza part of a single state? Are they allowed to have an army? Does the education system change?”

“Other than these few missing details, it seems like a foolproof plan!”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also slammed Macron’s announcement, responding by writing on X, “How clever! If Macron can just ‘declare’ the existence of a state perhaps the UK can ‘declare’ France a British colony!”

He later wrote, “Macron’s unilateral ‘declaration’ of a ‘Palestinian’ state didn’t say WHERE it would be. I can now exclusively disclose that France will offer the French Riviera and the new nation will be called ‘Franc-en-Stine.'”

