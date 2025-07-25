50 Berland Followers Enter Shechem Illegally, Throw Rocks At Buildings

Approximately 50 Israeli citizens illegally entered Shechem overnight, according to a statement from the IDF. Their entry into the area, which is classified as Area A under full Palestinian Authority control, is a violation of Israeli law.

The individuals were detained by Palestinian security forces and subsequently handed over to the IDF, who then transferred them to the Israel Police for potential legal proceedings.

The IDF noted that an investigation is underway into claims that members of the group threw rocks at buildings during their time in Shechem. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The group are followers of Eliezer Berland, and attempted to reach Kever Yosef without any prior coordination or approval from the IDF — a move that is strictly prohibited due to the volatile nature of the area.

The IDF regularly escorts coordinated visits to the kever, but unauthorized entries pose significant security risks and are strongly discouraged by military and security officials.