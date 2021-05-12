ISRAEL IN CHAOS: Riots, Violence In Multiple Cities – Attempted Lynching of Jew in Akko and Arab in Bat Yam

Jewish-Arab violence and riots have erupted in numerous cities that have a mixed population of Arabs and Jews across Israel. The violence comes at the end of the month of Ramadan and amid the escalated tensions between Israel and Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

In Akko, a mob of Arab rioters attacked a Jewish man in his 30s and severely injured him. The incident took place near Egged Square in the city and left the man in critical condition. Magen David Adom teams transported the man to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya and intubated and sedated him.

According to a statement by the police, the man had been attacked while he was in his car and was beaten with rocks and sticks.

Violence erupted once again in the city of Lod and a man was shot and seriously injured. He was evacuated by a Magen David ambulance which was attacked by a large crowd and stoned, causing the windshield to crack. The man was taken to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital for treatment.

A police officer was injured during a protest that turned violent in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Tzur Bahar.

In Tevaria, an Arab driver was attacked by Jewish protesters in the city. Police intervened to protect the Arab man who was injured in the altercation and required medical treatment.

In Bat Yam, Jewish protesters marched down main streets, smashing Arab-owned businesses and attacking passersby. One motorcyclist was grabbed in the middle of the street and beaten while the incident was filmed on live television. According to some reports in the Israeli media, the man was Jewish and mistaken for an Arab. According to media reports four of the alleged attackers were arrested while chanting “death to Arabs” and “may your village burn.”

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, appealed to the public for restraint in response to the violence:

“Innocent Israeli citizens are being attacked by terrorist organizations, the blood is indeed hot and our hearts are outraged; the scenes are difficult to watch. However, we must not be dragged into provocations and to hurting people or harming property.

According to the Torah, there is no permission to take the law into one’s hands and act violently. The work of restoring order must be left to the police. We must be a light unto the nations, and not, G-d forbid, the opposite.”

In Haifa, a 26-year-old man was injured after being run over by a car near the demonstrations in the city. He was evacuated to Rambam Medical Center in the city in light-to-moderate condition. The 20-year-old driver fled the scene, but was apprehended and detained by police.

On Hagiborim Street in Haifa, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a police car, setting fire to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Protests were also reported by the police in Kfar Qassem, Netanya, Taibe, Olga, and Jisr az-Zarqa.

