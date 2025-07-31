Lakewood-Based Camp Van Involved in Rollover Crash in Texas; 10 Bochurim Injured, All Expected to Be Released Tonight

A serious crash involving a van carrying bochurim from Camp Lehachyos Chaim, a Lakewood-based summer program, occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday on a Texas highway near Marble Falls.

According to the camp, which spoke directly with YWN local affiliate Lakewood Alerts, the van was traveling with 13 campers on board when a camper towing a pickup truck made a sudden turn across the road in front of the van. With no time to brake, the van collided with the camper, which flipped on its side.

Ten out of the thirteen bochurim inside the van sustained injuries in the crash. Two of the boys were airlifted from the scene, not due to life-threatening injuries, but because of the remote location and limited access to nearby trauma facilities. All injured boys were transported to three different hospitals in the region.

B’chasdei Hashem, camp officials confirmed that all injured bochurim are expected to be discharged by tonight. The crash did not involve any fatalities, and the remaining campers and staff—86 in total—are safe.

Camp Lehachyos Chaim is expected to continue its summer session, and arrangements are being made for the safe return of the affected boys to camp.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)