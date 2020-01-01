Naama Issachar Transferred To A Remote Prison With Worse Conditions





Israeli prisoner in Russia, Naama Issachar, has been transferred to a remote prison with poor living conditions according to a report on the Israeli media Kan News. Making her situation worse, her mother is no longer allowed to visit her or to send letters.

According to the report the new prison is known as Prison 11, which is a remote facility on the outskirts of Moscow. Issachar’s lawyer is still able to visit her and after doing so said that the conditions in the facility were now worse than they were in the previous prison and that Naama’s mood was poor. She was not able to bring the warm clothing nor the books that were sent to her by her family.

The lawyer also said that Naama is scheduled to be sent to a different prison next week and that he isn’t being told where that is.

Yaffe Issachar, is appealing to the courts to bring Naama back to the prison where she was previously held in order to upgrade the conditions and to be able to continue to visit her.

Naama was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after Russian authorities caught her with 9.5 grams of cannabis while on a connecting flight from India to Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







